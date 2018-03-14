Lyft, auto parts maker Magna partner on autonomous vehicles - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lyft, auto parts maker Magna partner on autonomous vehicles

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Ride-hailing company Lyft is joining with a big Canadian auto parts supplier to develop self-driving vehicles.

Lyft and Magna International will share expenses on a multi-year project that could vault them onto the leader board in autonomous vehicle technology.

The companies announced the partnership Wednesday and also said that Magna would invest $200 million in Lyft.

Raj Kapoor, Lyft's chief strategy officer, says Lyft needs auto industry expertise to manufacture autonomous vehicle components and eventually build the vehicles.

Magna knows how to build electric components and has developed expertise in radar and laser sensor technology. The company also builds cars for Mercedes, BMW and Jaguar in Austria. It employs 168,000 people worldwide.

Lyft offers software and its ride-hailing network.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Threat stops Nevada school from joining protest

    The Latest: Threat stops Nevada school from joining protest

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-14 14:12:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:48:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at the high school. While students across the country plan walkou...(AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at the high school. While students across the country plan walkou...
    At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.More >>
    At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.More >>

  • 'Enough is enough': US students walk out over gun violence

    'Enough is enough': US students walk out over gun violence

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:32:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:47:18 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • Rapper Juelz Santana pleads not guilty to weapons charges

    Rapper Juelz Santana pleads not guilty to weapons charges

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:42:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:46:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2008 file photo, Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York. Authorities say Juelz Santana turned himself into Port Authority Police early Monday after a gun was found in a carry-o...(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2008 file photo, Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York. Authorities say Juelz Santana turned himself into Port Authority Police early Monday after a gun was found in a carry-o...
    Rapper Juelz Santana has pleaded not guilty to state charges stemming from an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport last week.More >>
    Rapper Juelz Santana has pleaded not guilty to state charges stemming from an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport last week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly