Officials respond to stabbing suspect shot by deputy on N Ardenwood Drive

Officials are responding to reports that a stabbing suspect was shot by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy during an investigation.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 on N Ardenwood Drive just north of Florida Boulevard near Villa Ashley Drive. This is near the Renaissance Gateway Apartments. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy was at the location serving papers when a man approached him saying he'd been stabbed.

The deputy then confronted the stabbing suspect, and shots were fired, resulting in the stabbing suspect reportedly being shot by the deputy. The person shot has been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The scene on Ardenwood. Lots of deputies/officers in and out of that ambulance @WAFB pic.twitter.com/OY9bOQsKlM — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 14, 2018

Louisiana State Police is taking over the investigation. SWAT has also been called out to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew en route to the scene and will update when we know more.

