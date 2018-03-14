Family says man shot by deputy on N Ardenwood Drive has died

Officials are investigating what led to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a man while in the area serving a temporary restraining order.

Late Wednesday night, family members confirmed the man shot by the deputy died. They say he died around 10:15 p.m.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 at 650 N Ardenwood Drive just north of Florida Boulevard near Villa Ashley Drive. This is near the Renaissance Gateway Apartments.

The scene on Ardenwood. Lots of deputies/officers in and out of that ambulance @WAFB pic.twitter.com/OY9bOQsKlM — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 14, 2018

Officials held a press conference on the scene around 6 p.m. to discuss what they believe happened.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says an EBRSO deputy was in the area serving a temporary restraining order when he was approached by a man with blood on him who said he'd been stabbed. Somehow, a struggle ensued, a shot was fired, and the man was shot by the deputy. He was taken to the hospital and is in unknown condition.

Further statements on the incident will come from LSP, seeing as they've taken over the investigation at the request of EBRSO.

Gautreaux also says at this time, they're not sure whether the man shot was stabbed or not.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation as per protocol.

The original call went out as a stabbing, however, EMS officials have not been able to located a stabbing victim.

BRPD confirms around 3:45 p.m., just before the shooting took place, they received a call about a burglary in the 6600 block of Harry Drive, which is just a couple of blocks from the Renaissance Gateway Apartments.

We will update this story when we know more.

