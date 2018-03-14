Autopsy being conducted on man killed by deputy on N Ardenwood Drive

An autopsy is being conducted on the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an East Baton Rouge Parish deputy.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office will conduct the autopsy Friday on Shermichael Ezeff, who died around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14.

Ezeff was wounded just after 4 p.m. at 650 N Ardenwood Drive, which is located near the Renaissance Gateway Apartments.

The scene on Ardenwood. Lots of deputies/officers in and out of that ambulance

Officials held a press conference on the scene around 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss what they believe happened.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says an EBRSO deputy was in the area serving a temporary restraining order when he was approached by Ezeff, who allegedly had blood on him and said he'd been stabbed. Somehow, a struggle ensued, a shot was fired, and the man was wounded by the deputy. He was taken to the hospital.

The Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation at the request of EBRSO. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both are standard procedure.

Gautreaux also says at this time, they're not sure whether the man shot was stabbed or not.

BRPD confirms around 3:45 p.m., just before the shooting took place, they received a call about a burglary in the 6600 block of Harry Drive, which is just a couple of blocks from the Renaissance Gateway Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.

