Denham Springs man arrested on 130 counts of child porn

A Denham Springs man is behind bars after being charged with 130 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Wednesday morning, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested Jesse Sloane II, 56.

Officials say in January, LSP detectives were conducting proactive investigations online to fight human trafficking and the sharing of child porn, when they discovered a video reportedly shared by Sloane involving juvenile pornography.

Then on March 14, officials with multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Sloane's home in Denham Springs. As a result of the investigation, Sloane was arrested. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on 130 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography (under age 13).

The case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

