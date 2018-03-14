WAFB wins Station of Year, Best Newscast, other awards

WAFB won five awards this year from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (Source: WAFB)

WAFB won five awards this year from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (Source: WAFB)

WAFB was selected as large market Station of the Year at Wednesday’s Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards.

The station also won awards for Louisiana’s Best Morning News, Best Evening News, Best Election Coverage, and Best Community Service.

This makes the third consecutive year WAFB has been named Station of the Year in the large market category, which includes television stations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.