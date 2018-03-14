2 arrested on numerous drug, weapons charges

Two men have been arrested by the Gonzales Police Department on numerous drug and weapons charges.

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say on March 13 around 3 p.m., investigators working near W Worthey Road saw a suspect detectives had previously secured an armed robbery warrant for. This suspect was identified as Anthony Marquette Clark, who had reportedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the Gonzales Garden Apartments on February 26.

Investigators were able to stop the vehicle Clark was driving and arrest him. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Corey Lane, who was reportedly found in possession of schedule II drugs and was also arrested. The vehicle was seized and searched, and the following items were reportedly found:

4 lbs of marijuana in multiple vacuum-sealed bags

1 lb of synthetic marijuana

64 oz of promethazine with codeine liquid

25 doses of schedule II narcotics

1 Romanian 7.62 mini Draco

weighing scales

2 pistol magazines

$1,100 in cash

The men arrested were charged as follows:

Anthony Marquette Clark, 27, of Baton Rouge

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule V narcotics (promethazine with codeine)

Possession of schedule II narcotics (hydrocodone)

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Corey Lane, 27, of Baton Rouge

Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (amphetamine)

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule V narcotics (promethazine with codeine)

Possession of schedule IV narcotics (alprazolam)

Possession of schedule II narcotics (hydrocodone)

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Both suspects have been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and are awaiting bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.