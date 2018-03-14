From the First Alert Forecast Team

Wednesday proved to be another fine spring day even with temperatures running a bit below the norm for mid March. Afternoon fair skies will lead into clear skies overnight. Get ready for another chilly start on Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many WAFB neighborhoods.

Expect clear skies through Thursday morning with a few fair weather clouds filtering into in the region during the afternoon. Thursday will be a little warmer, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s, plus it will get a little breezy at times. Still, that’s the setup for a fine spring day!

Unfortunately, the run of dry weather and pleasant afternoons comes to an end on Thursday. The WAFB First Alert Forecast calls for scattered to likely rains for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday.

The way things look right now, Friday will be the wettest of the four days in terms of rain coverage, with rain chances currently set at about 70 percent for the last day of the work week. In addition to the wet forecast, the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) includes all of the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe storms on Friday.

Set rain chances at 50 to 60 percent for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday too. The warming trend that starts on Thursday will continue through the weekend, with WAFB area high temperatures in the mid 70s for Friday and near 80° for both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front is a scheduled for arrival on Monday. At this point, Monday’s front does not look like a big rainmaker. In fact, our latest estimate for rain totals over the four-day period (Friday through Monday) comes in at 1" or less for just about all WAFB communities. Locally higher totals can be expected where thunderstorms pass by.

Expect one more afternoon high around 80° or so for Monday, with a noticeable cool-down expected behind the front and into the middle of next week.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.