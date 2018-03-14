BREC hosting 2 Sunset Paddles at University Lakes in April

BREC will be hosting two family-friendly sunset paddling events at the University Lakes during the month of April.

The first Sunset Paddle is scheduled for April 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Milford Wampold Memorial Park. The registration deadline for that event is April 3.

The second Sunset Paddle is scheduled for April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Milford Wampold Memorial Park.The registration deadline for that event is April 18.

The BREC Outdoor Adventure staff will guide paddlers on the lakes near LSU as the sunsets.

Participants can reserve a kayak or paddle board but must register in advance as available space is limited. The cost of the event is $10 per boat and $15 per tandem kayak. Participants must be 12 years of age or older to paddle by themselves.

You can register for the Sunset Paddle other BREC Outdoor Adventure events by clicking here. For more information email outdooradventure@brec.org.

The Sunset Paddle events are sponsored by Paddle BR, The Backpacker, and Subaru of Baton Rouge.

