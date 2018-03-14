Habitat for Humanity hosting silent auction featuring artwork made from recycled materials

The nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge will host a silent auction on March 15 featuring artistic masterpieces made out of recycled materials from the Habitat ReStore.

Repurposing with a Purpose: Habitat ReStore’s Recycled Art Auction will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity ReStore Southeast, 10300 Perkins Rd. #102. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Local artists have created all of the artwork featured in the silent auction. All artwork will be juried by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The minimum bid will be established by the artist and jurors, and the final bid determined by the jurors. The artists responsible for the top three pieces will receive a plaque and gift certificate to Habitat ReStore.

All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, a non-profit dedicated to eliminating poverty housing.

The event is also being held to bring attention to the ReStore Southeast and ReStore North stores which grossed a total of $1.7 million in support of our local Habitat affiliate’s mission. In addition, donating and shopping at the ReStore last year saved over 1,108 tons of material from the landfill, according to a statement from Habitat ReStore’s Recycled Art Auction.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.