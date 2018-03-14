Iran signs $740 million agreement on oil project - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Iran signs $740 million agreement on oil project

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state-run oil company has signed a $740 million agreement with a Russian-Iranian consortium to develop two oil fields near the Iraqi border.

Under the agreement signed Wednesday, there will be a 48,000-barrel daily production of crude for a 10-year span in oil fields in Aban and West Paidar in the southwest near the border with Iraq. Iran currently produces 36,000 barrels of crude in both fields.

The consortium includes the Russian state-controlled Zarubezhneft Oil Co. and the Iranian private Dana Energy Co.

This is the second energy contract with foreign companies following the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Last year Iran signed a $5 billion agreement with France's Total SA and a Chinese oil company to develop its massive offshore natural gas field.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuits accuse automakers of faulty air bags, recall delays

    Lawsuits accuse automakers of faulty air bags, recall delays

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:15:31 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:15:31 GMT
    Three class action lawsuits filed Wednesday allege that General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen and Mercedes knew of problems with exploding Takata air bag inflators yet waited years to issue recalls.More >>
    Three class action lawsuits filed Wednesday allege that General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen and Mercedes knew of problems with exploding Takata air bag inflators yet waited years to issue recalls.More >>

  • Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

    Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:22:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:15:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...

    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.

    More >>

    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.

    More >>

  • Microsoft lawsuit notes 1 of 118 gender bias complaints

    Microsoft lawsuit notes 1 of 118 gender bias complaints

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:32:27 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:15:26 GMT
    Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded.".More >>
    Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly