Study ranks Louisiana parishes by health

A new study says Ascension Parish is the third healthiest parish in the state. The only other parish from the metro-capital region that falls in the top 10 list is West Feliciana, coming in at seventh healthiest parish in the state.

HEALTH OUTCOMES OVERALL RANKING

TOP 10 PARISHES:

Cameron St. Tammany Ascension Lafayette Bossier Plaquemines West Feliciana St. Charles Jefferson Vernon

The annual study, a County Health Rankings and Roadmaps Program, was conducted by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.

To establish the ranking, they looked at more than 30 factors including poverty, education, transportation, housing, and jobs. They analyzed data that influences how long and how well people live.

The goal of the annual study is to help America become a nation where getting healthy, staying healthy, and making sure our children grow up healthy are top priorities.

Take a look at the parish-by-parish comparisons to find out how healthy your parish is here.

