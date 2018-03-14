Rescue. Rehome. Repeat of South Louisiana

Rescue Rehome Repeat of South LA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The mission of RRR of South LA of Livingston is to raise awareness of the plight of animals in southeastern Louisiana, to teach and foster good pet parenting practices as well as to promote spay and neuter programs to help alleviate the need to destroy healthy and adoptable pets.

We believe we can accomplish this mission through our community outreach and education programs. The RRR of South LA primarily takes in owner surrender animals which are headed to an animal control facility or from kill shelters located in Livingston, EBR , WBR and Ascension Parishes – when contacted directly by a shelter director.

For more information: http://www.rrrofsouthla.com/.