St. Mary Parish sheriff issues high water advisory

Sheriff Scott Anslum of St. Mary Parish has issued a high water advisory due to levels on the Atchafalaya River.

Anslum said the Atchafalaya River is forecast to crest at 8 feet on or around March 23.

"Camp and property owners in flood prone areas need to take action now to protect and secure property," Anslum advised. "As the water rises and the current strengthens, it makes traveling in high water areas more and more dangerous. Don’t risk your life or potentially the lives of others by waiting until the last minute. Also, remember that anything floating needs to be tied off properly."

He said travel is prohibited on all levee roads, crowns, slopes, and bases. He added those violating the rules about riding on levee could face criminal charges and any vehicles parked in those banned areas will be towed.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.