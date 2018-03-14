Lawsuit: Microsoft confirmed 1 of 118 gender bias complaints - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: Microsoft confirmed 1 of 118 gender bias complaints

SEATTLE (AP) - Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was characterized as "founded."

The Seattle Times reports the records made public Monday illustrated the scope of complaints from female employees in technical jobs in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016.

And according to the court documents, Microsoft's internal investigations determined only one of those complaints was "founded."

The three plaintiffs are current and former employees and are seeking class-action status for the case, claiming more than 8,600 women collectively lost out on $238 million in pay and 500 promotions because of discrimination in the company's performance review process.

Microsoft denies systemic bias or discrimination and says its investigative process is "fair and robust."

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

    US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-03-13 19:56:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:33:22 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...
    Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>

  • At least 9 still hospitalized after deadly bus crash

    At least 9 still hospitalized after deadly bus crash

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:31:58 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:31:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A charter bus sits in a ravine after a deadly crash on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Loxley, Ala. The bus carrying Texas high school band members home from Disney World plunged into the ravine before dawn Tuesday.(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A charter bus sits in a ravine after a deadly crash on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Loxley, Ala. The bus carrying Texas high school band members home from Disney World plunged into the ravine before dawn Tuesday.

    The crash into a steep ravine tossed students around the vehicle and killed the driver.

    More >>

    The crash into a steep ravine tossed students around the vehicle and killed the driver.

    More >>

  • Police use of social media to deliver news raises concerns

    Police use of social media to deliver news raises concerns

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:41:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:30:57 GMT
    (Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

    More >>

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly