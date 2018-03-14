Dat Dog signs lease for first Baton Rouge location near LSU

The New Orleans-based hot dog restaurant, Dat Dog, has secured real estate for its first Baton Rouge location, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The company has signed a lease for a 3,000-square-foot suite at Arlington Marketplace on Burbank Drive, near LSU. The location was chosen due to its proximity to college students and young families.

Dat Dog Enterprises president and COO Bill DiPaola told the business magazine the restaurant’s opening is tentatively scheduled for the start of the fall semester. He said the restaurant will include 500 to 700 square feet of patio space.

DiPaola also told the magazine reports the Baton Rouge location will be run by New Orleans attorneys and Dat Dog franchisees David Halpern and Teva Sempel under the franchise group Prime Dog LLC.

Dat Dog first announced plans to expand to Baton Rouge in April 2017. DiPaola said the company hopes to eventually have three locations in Baton Rouge.

“The same exact methodical nature that we took with this location is the same we’ll take with the others.”

Dat Dog opened a location in downtown Lafayette in September 2017, according to KATC. The company has three Dat Dog locations in New Orleans.

