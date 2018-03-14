EBRSO investigates deadly shooting in north Baton Rouge

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Deputies identified the victim as Christopher Jackson, 26.

They said he was found dead inside his apartment on Hanks Drive near Airline Highway around 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

