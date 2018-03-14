Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A former Equifax executive who sold stock for nearly $1 million before the company's massive data breach was publicly announced faces insider trading charges.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Jun Ying, the former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions.

They say Ying exercised all his available stock options and sold his Equifax stock after he received information in late August that caused him to realize Equifax was the victim of a breach.

Equifax shares plunged in value after the Atlanta-based credit reporting company disclosed the breach on Sept. 7. The company ultimately revealed that the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans was exposed.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Ying had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

    US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-03-13 19:56:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:33:22 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...
    Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>

  • At least 9 still hospitalized after deadly bus crash

    At least 9 still hospitalized after deadly bus crash

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:31:58 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:31:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A charter bus sits in a ravine after a deadly crash on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Loxley, Ala. The bus carrying Texas high school band members home from Disney World plunged into the ravine before dawn Tuesday.(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A charter bus sits in a ravine after a deadly crash on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Loxley, Ala. The bus carrying Texas high school band members home from Disney World plunged into the ravine before dawn Tuesday.

    The crash into a steep ravine tossed students around the vehicle and killed the driver.

    More >>

    The crash into a steep ravine tossed students around the vehicle and killed the driver.

    More >>

  • Police use of social media to deliver news raises concerns

    Police use of social media to deliver news raises concerns

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-14 06:41:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:30:57 GMT
    (Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

    More >>

    As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly