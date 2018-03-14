A man accused of exposing himself to juveniles in Assumption Parish was arrested on Sunday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Garrett Mollere, 25, of Napoleonville, is charged with one count of obscenity.

Deputies said the incident happened near Napoleonville on March 7.

Detectives said they interviewed several witnesses before obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

According to officials, Mollere was released from the Assumption Parish Detention Center after posting bond.

They did not indicate at what amount his bond was set.

