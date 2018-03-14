Registration is now open to teachers for WETSHOP 2018

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is pleased to announce WETSHOP 2018, a coastal awareness workshop for science, history and social studies teachers. The workshop is scheduled for July 8 – 13, 2018 at the LDWF Grand Isle Research Lab.

The focus of this 6-day workshop is to provide teachers with an in-depth look at issues related to wetland ecology and coastal land loss in Louisiana. Participating teachers will accrue 55 hours of instruction covering a wide variety of topics including wetland ecology, fisheries management, and coastal restoration. Teachers will also spend a portion of each day in the field learning about maritime forests, barrier island beach ecology, coastal restoration projects, bird life, marsh and swamp habitats and marine organisms. This year, participants will visit one of the largest coastal restoration projects in the world.

All participating teachers will receive standards-based correlated wetland lessons and many other educational resources from numerous sponsoring agencies and organizations. Lodging and meals are provided once participants reach the workshop site. Upon completion of the workshop, each participant will receive a $250.00 stipend. An additional stipend is available during the academic year upon completion of a wetland stewardship project.

WETSHOP is sponsored by LDWF in partnership with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, Barataria Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) and the Louisiana Sea Grant College Program. WETSHOP is also a collaborative effort with partners that provide experts in the field for presentations and educational materials. These agencies/organizations include: BTNEP, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Louisiana Nature Conservancy, Louisiana Sea Grant College Program, Coastal Planning Protection and Restoration Act, and Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.

Teachers interested in WETSHOP 2018 can register at: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wetshop. For more information, contact LDWF Biologist Supervisor Angela Capello at 318-623-4661 or acapello@wlf.la.gov.

