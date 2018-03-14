Nicolas Cage, Halsey lending voices to 'Teen Titans GO!' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nicolas Cage, Halsey lending voices to 'Teen Titans GO!'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage, singer Halsey and rapper Lil Yachty will add their voices to "Teen Titans GO! to the Movies."

USA Today reports Cage will be the voice of Superman, Halsey co-stars as Wonder Woman, and Yachty plays Green Lantern in the animated movie of the Cartoon Network show due in theaters in July.

Executive producer Sam Register says. "Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans."

Cage is a major Superman fan. The actor named his son Kal-El, which was Superman's Kryptonian birth name. He also once sold an issue of Superman's 1938 debut comic for $2.1 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

