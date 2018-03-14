ECB head: Higher inflation needed to end stimulus - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ECB head: Higher inflation needed to end stimulus

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, left, speaks with Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling during a meeting of the eurogroup at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, M... (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, left, speaks with Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling during a meeting of the eurogroup at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, M...

By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says the expanding eurozone economy still faces "risks and uncertainties" - including a looming trade dispute with the United States - and has cautioned that inflation needs to rise further before monetary stimulus is ended.

Draghi said Wednesday that higher inflation, not growth, is the "very clear condition" for the central bank to end its bond-buying stimulus program, and that risks to the outlook remain. Inflation of 1.2 percent annually is short of the bank's goal of just under 2 percent considered best for the economy.

Inflation could stay low if slack in the economy and the labor market takes longer to shrink than usual in economic recoveries. Meanwhile a protracted trade conflict could hurt growth and inflation as well. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new import taxes of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Draghi said that tariffs' "first round effects are likely to be small." But he warned that, after that, the "second round effects could have much more serious consequences" if the European Union retaliates and the dispute spreads trade restrictions to other categories of goods. That escalation could in turn hit business confidence and investment.

The European Central Bank, the top monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro as currency, has said its 30 billion euros ($37 billion) in monthly purchases will continue at least through September, but has given no fixed end date. Annual growth has strengthened to 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter.

Speaking at a conference at Frankfurt's Goethe University, Draghi echoed earlier cautious comments by saying that monetary policy needs to be "patient, persistent and prudent." He said that the central bank would stick to its guidance on the sequencing of the next steps, meaning that the first interest rate increases will only start well after the end of the bond purchases. That would put them off until at least 2019. Currently the bank's benchmark short-term rate is at a record low zero.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fertility-clinic breakdowns baffle experts, upset couples

    Fertility-clinic breakdowns baffle experts, upset couples

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:52:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 10:14:46 GMT
    (Ash family photo via AP). This undated photo shows Amber and Elliott Ash holding son, Ethan. The Ash's have filed a class action lawsuit against University Hospitals in Cleveland after its fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland discovered a storage ta...(Ash family photo via AP). This undated photo shows Amber and Elliott Ash holding son, Ethan. The Ash's have filed a class action lawsuit against University Hospitals in Cleveland after its fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland discovered a storage ta...
    Simultaneous refrigeration failures at two fertility clinics in San Francisco and suburban Cleveland have damaged or destroyed potentially thousands of frozen eggs and embryos in the biggest such loss on record in...More >>
    Simultaneous refrigeration failures at two fertility clinics in San Francisco and suburban Cleveland have damaged or destroyed potentially thousands of frozen eggs and embryos in the biggest such loss on record in the U.S.More >>

  • National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 10:14:43 GMT
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>

  • Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

    Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:04 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:13 AM EDT2018-03-14 10:13:02 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...
    Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>
    Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly