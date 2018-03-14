Zara owner Inditex reports 7 pct rise in full-year profit

By The Associated Press
MADRID (AP) - Zara fashion brand owner Inditex says strong sales and investment in technology for its online and physical stores boosted net profit in the past fiscal year by 7 percent.
The world's largest clothes retailer said Wednesday that net profit for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 rose to 3.37 billion euros ($4.11 billion) from 3.16 billion euros a year earlier.
Sales rose 9 percent to 25.34 billion euros in the fiscal year. The group said revenue for online sales grew by 41 percent.
The group was founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega and has become the world's largest clothes retailer with eight brands, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Pull & Bear.
Inditex owns 7,475 shops worldwide, a net increase of 183 stores from the previous year but 29 less than three months earlier.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
