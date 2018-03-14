Global shares mixed as Tillerson exit hits Asian markets

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). People and a car are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Asian shares fell Wednesday, taking their cue from a dip on Wall Street after the abrupt departure o...

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). A man walks past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Asian shares fell Wednesday, taking their cue from a dip on Wall Street after the abrupt departure of U.S. Secretary ...

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). People are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Asian shares fell Wednesday, taking their cue from a dip on Wall Street after the abrupt departure of U.S. Sec...

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). A man walks past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Asian shares fell Wednesday, taking their cue from a dip on Wall Street after the abrupt departure of U.S. Secretary ...

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). People walk in front of an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Asian shares fell Wednesday, taking their cue from a dip on Wall Street after the abrupt departure of U.S. Sec...

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Global shares were mixed Wednesday as Asian markets took a hit from the abrupt departure of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to 5,254.76. Germany's DAX climbed 0.2 percent to 12,245.56 and Britain's FTSE 100 gained nearly 0.2 percent to 7,149.96. U.S. shares were set to drift higher, with Dow futures up 0.3 percent at 25136 and S&P 500 futures also 0.3 percent higher at 2,780.00.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.9 percent to close at 21,777.29. Australia's AS&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.7 percent to 5,935.30. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3 percent to 2,486.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.5 percent to 31,435.01, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6 percent to 3,291.38. Shares also fell in Southeast Asia.

TILLERSON EXIT: U.S. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson and picked CIA Director Mike Pompeo, adding to uncertainty over White House diplomacy and deepening disarray in the Trump administration. The upheaval adds to concerns over tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

THE QUOTE: "Over and above the reflection of chaos within the U.S. administration, the removal of another balancing voice in the White House shortly after ex-economic adviser Gary Cohn's departure certainly induced jitters within the market," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 29 cents to $61.00 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slumped 65 cents to $60.71 a barrel in overnight. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 20 cents to $64.84 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 106.53 yen from 106.58 yen late Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.2378 from $1.2388.

____

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.