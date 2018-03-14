Honduran set for guilty plea in Florida mall bomb plot case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Honduran set for guilty plea in Florida mall bomb plot case

MIAMI (AP) - Court records show a Honduran man is scheduled to plead guilty in a plot to detonate a bomb in a Florida mall food court in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

A plea hearing is set Wednesday in Miami federal court for 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano. Court documents indicate Solano will plead guilty to a single count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The FBI says Solano wanted to detonate a bomb last October at the Dolphin Mall near Miami, but was actually working with undercover FBI operatives who gave him a fake bomb before his arrest.

Despite Solano's claims of Islamic State sympathies, the FBI says no direct links to terrorist groups were found.

