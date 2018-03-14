Cathay Pacific Airways loss doubles on intense competition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cathay Pacific Airways loss doubles on intense competition

HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific says its losses more than doubled last year because of rising fuel costs and relentless competition from rival carriers.

The airline said Wednesday it posted a 1.26 billion Hong Kong dollar ($160 million) loss for 2017, compared with a HK$575 million loss the year before.

Revenue rose 5 percent.

The company said that "fundamental structural changes within the airline industry continued to create a challenging operating environment for our airline businesses."

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's biggest airline, also operates regional carrier Cathay Dragon.

The company has been under pressure as other Asian airlines flood key routes with seats.

Last year it carried out its biggest round of layoffs in two decades, dismissing nearly 600 staff at its headquarters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

    Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:04 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:23 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...
    Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>
    Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>

  • Trump views designs for border wall while bashing California

    Trump views designs for border wall while bashing California

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:14:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

  • Smattering of peaceful protests greet Trump at border

    Smattering of peaceful protests greet Trump at border

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:21:56 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:36:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where t...(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where t...
    Dozens of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall by shouting and holding signs at the busiest U.S. border crossing.More >>
    Dozens of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall by shouting and holding signs at the busiest U.S. border crossing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly