Chinese stock regulators levy $870M fine in scandal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chinese stock regulators levy $870M fine in scandal

BEIJING (AP) - China's securities regulator says it has imposed a record 5.5 billion yuan ($870 million) fine on a company that manipulated share prices in the latest scandal to roil the country's markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said Wednesday the company in the southeastern city of Xiamen made 945 million yuan ($150 million) by using 300 trading accounts to manipulate share prices of two banks and one company.

The agency gave no details of the possible criminal charges against employees of the company, Xiamen Beibadao Group, a private owner of railway cars.

China's securities markets have been shaken by scandals over the past two years. A prominent trader was sentenced last year to 5½ years in prison and the general manager of the country's biggest brokerage was arrested in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

    Attention turns to affiliations of mosque-bombing suspects

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:04 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:23 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...
    Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>
    Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>

  • Trump views designs for border wall while bashing California

    Trump views designs for border wall while bashing California

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:14:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:37:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

  • Smattering of peaceful protests greet Trump at border

    Smattering of peaceful protests greet Trump at border

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:21:56 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:36:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where t...(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where t...
    Dozens of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall by shouting and holding signs at the busiest U.S. border crossing.More >>
    Dozens of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall by shouting and holding signs at the busiest U.S. border crossing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly