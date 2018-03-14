3rd nor'easter fouls roads, moods as millions face cleanup

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A letter carrier delivers mail during a winter storm in Chester, N.H., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England, bringing blizzard conditions to parts of ...

By MARK PRATT and SARAH BETANCOURT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.

The storm on Tuesday buried some towns beneath 2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service says Derry, New Hampshire, got 25 inches. Burrillville, Rhode Island, and Kezar Falls, Maine, both got 20 inches.

High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorize the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70 mph on Cape Cod.

At one point, more than a quarter-million people were without power in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Utility companies say they'll have extra crews out on Wednesday to restore power to those still without it.

