Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE- This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Nikolas Cruz appearing in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Florida prosecutors an... (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE- This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Nikolas Cruz appearing in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Florida prosecutors an...
(Broward County Jail via AP, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018 file photo provided by the Broward County Jail shows Nikolas Cruz. Florida prosecutors announced Tuesday, March 13 that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a suspect in the fatal s... (Broward County Jail via AP, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018 file photo provided by the Broward County Jail shows Nikolas Cruz. Florida prosecutors announced Tuesday, March 13 that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a suspect in the fatal s...

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance Wednesday on a 34-count indictment.

An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. But Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz on Tuesday filed formal notice that prosecutors will indeed seek capital punishment.

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office is representing Cruz, has said there were so many warning signs that Cruz was mentally unstable and potentially violent, and that the death penalty might be going too far.

In an email Tuesday, Finkelstein said Cruz is "immediately ready" to plead guilty in return for 34 consecutive life sentences.

"We are not saying he is not guilty but we can't plead guilty while death is still on the table," Finkelstein said.

If Cruz does not enter a plea himself - known as standing mute before the court - a not guilty plea will likely be entered on his behalf by Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to keep the legal process moving along, his attorneys have said.

In every case, there is always the possibility of a plea deal. The only other penalty option for Cruz, if convicted, is life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie Guttenberg died in the shooting, was angry the state decided to pursue the death penalty, noting how tortuously long capital punishment cases last.

"This guy's is willing to plea and spend the rest of his life in the general population. Let him do that and let them do what they want with him," Guttenberg said. "Why not take the plea and let the guy rot in hell?"

___

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt

___

Associated Press writers Gary Fineout in Tallahassee, Jason Dearen in Gainesville and Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Smattering of peaceful protests greet Trump at border

    Smattering of peaceful protests greet Trump at border

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:21:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:33:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where t...(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where t...
    Dozens of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall by shouting and holding signs at the busiest U.S. border crossing.More >>
    Dozens of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall by shouting and holding signs at the busiest U.S. border crossing.More >>

  • Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

    Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:22:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:33:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...
    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.More >>
    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.More >>

  • Prostitute known as 'Pretty Hoe' charged in sex trafficking

    Prostitute known as 'Pretty Hoe' charged in sex trafficking

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:21:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:32:53 GMT
    A Los Angeles prostitute who used the name "Pretty Hoe" on social media has been charged with sex trafficking.More >>
    A Los Angeles prostitute who used the name "Pretty Hoe" on social media has been charged with sex trafficking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly