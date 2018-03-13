Sec. of State to hold press conference to address lawsuit, calls for resignation

If viewing on a mobile device, click here to watch the press conference when it begins

Secretary of State Tom Schedler will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to address the lawsuit filed several weeks ago and his future.

We will livestream the press conference when it begins.

It has been nearly two weeks since Governor John Bel Edwards called for Schedler's resignation.

Since then, Schedler has been on an extended vacation, considering his next move, after an office employee sued him for sexual harassment. A spokeswoman for the office says Schedler has been checking in with staff by phone to make sure upcoming elections and early voting go as planned.

