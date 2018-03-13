Sec. of State to hold press conference to address lawsuit, calls for resignation

WAFB was selected as large market Station of the Year at Wednesday’s Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards.More >>
Two men have been arrested by the Gonzales Police Department on numerous drug and weapons charges.More >>
Numerous school walkouts were held across the country Wednesday, including some in Louisiana, in honor of the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
Secretary of State Tom Schedler will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to address the lawsuit filed several weeks ago and his future.More >>
An autopsy lists the cause of death as homicide for a Zachary reserve police officer who died Monday night.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
