Sec. of State missing in action after governor calls for resignation amidst sexual harassment accusations

It has been more than ten days since Governor John Bel Edwards called for the resignation of Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

Since then, Schedler has been on an extended vacation, considering his next move, after an office employee sued him for sexual harassment. A spokeswoman for the office says Schedler has been checking in with staff by phone to make sure upcoming elections and early voting go as planned.

The governor says he has not gotten any response to his request.

