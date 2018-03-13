Jury convicts final two members of massive cocaine trafficking ring

United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Tuesday that the final two members of a massive drug trafficking ring have been convicted.

A federal jury unanimously convicted Demitoris "Big Tachi" Alexander, 52, of Gonzales, and Colin Knox, 39, of Baton Rouge. The trial lasted six days and included numerous drug charges related to their roles in a large-scale, violent drug trafficking organization. Alexander and Knox face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in jail, and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Evidence at the trial showed Alexander led the large-scale cocaine distribution organization in Ascension Parish that got cocaine from Houston, Texas for distribution in multiple locations. Alexander recruited female drivers to transport money and cocaine back and forth from Houston using vehicles with secret aftermarket compartments. One driver, Andrea Rumore, was caught transporting 18 kg for Alexander when police stopped her in Port Allen. Evidence also showed during the spring and summer of 2013, Alexander obtained and distributed more than 350 kg of cocaine.

At the trial, it was shown that Knox acted as an enforcer for the organization, using violence and threats to protect the organization.

Alexander and Knox and the final two of 38 people convicted as part of Operation Third World. To see the full list of the other convicted, click here.

"These convictions, which included the leader of a multi-kilogram cocaine trafficking group and an ‘enforcer’ involved in a chilling murder plot and other violence, deliver a devastating blow to the heart of a violent drug trafficking organization that was responsible for spreading significant amounts of cocaine and other illegal drugs throughout our district. Every community and every person deserves peace, security, and freedom from the tyranny of violent drug traffickers. The combined federal, state, and local effort, which resulted in the conviction of 38 members of this organization, reflects once again the unified front against drug dealers and violent offenders in this district. I greatly appreciate the tremendous dedication and hard work by the agents, prosecutors, and support staff working on this important matter," said Fremin.

"These convictions send a clear message that drug traffickers operating in the Middle District of Louisiana will be held accountable for their crimes. DEA, in conjunction with our state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to work together to keep our nation, state, and community safe," said DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Brad Byerley.

The 23rd Judicial District Court is also hoping to prosecute Alexander for a murder he was allegedly involved in in 2014.

The incident was a shooting that happened across the street from a church in Darrow, where bible study was underway. C’Prien Nicholas, Demitoris Alexander, Tachi Williams, and Clarence Ruth all face murder charges in the death of Isaac Prestley, 23. Deputies say 50 shell casings were found near the scene of the crime.

