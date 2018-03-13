RELATED STORIES: Zachary officer killed in hit and run in Walmart parking lot

Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
The head of Our Lady of the Lake warned legislators the state’s budget crisis could have “dire” consequences for healthcare in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
The head of Our Lady of the Lake warned legislators the state’s budget crisis could have “dire” consequences for healthcare in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Tuesday that the final two members of a massive drug trafficking ring have been convicted.More >>
United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Tuesday that the final two members of a massive drug trafficking ring have been convicted.More >>
Two Louisiana artists continued their work on a mural symbolizing the unity between the Capital City and the Big Easy during two devastating natural disasters.More >>
Two Louisiana artists continued their work on a mural symbolizing the unity between the Capital City and the Big Easy during two devastating natural disasters.More >>
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Zachary’s Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Lawton.More >>
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Zachary’s Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Lawton.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A Lenoir woman is facing charges after deputies say she made a bomb threat towards a middle school after she was upset about her son being disciplined.More >>
A Lenoir woman is facing charges after deputies say she made a bomb threat towards a middle school after she was upset about her son being disciplined.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>