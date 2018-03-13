RELATED STORIES: Zachary officer killed in hit and run in Walmart parking lot

Christopher Lawton worked with the Zachary Fire Department as well as the police department (Source: Zachary Fire Department)

A Zachary undercover police officer, who was also a firefighter, was killed on March 12, 2018 after being run over by a U-Haul truck in a Walmart parking lot.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Christopher Lawton, 41.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reports Albert Franklin, 33, and Ashley Chaney, 30, have been arrested in connection with the case. Deputies say Franklin will be charged with first degree murder, hit and run, damage to property, and as a fugitive from the Zachary Police Department. They added Chaney will be charged with obstruction of justice.

Lawton was killed while undercover at the Walmart with another officer attempting to serve a felony drug-related warrant. He was pinned between the U-Haul truck and a grocery cart receptacle as the suspect attempted to flee. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

