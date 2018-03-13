School leaders respond to possible walkouts on March 14

Throughout the country, numerous school walkouts are planned in honor of the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting that left 17 people dead. These walkouts are to push for changes in gun control legislation.

The walkouts will take place at 10 a.m. across all time zones and will last for 17 minutes, one minute for each person who died.

National School Walkout: What you need to know

In the Baton Rouge area, a walkout of sorts is planned at Dutchtown High School. The students at the school have decided that instead of a walkout, they will rally outside of the school just after the last bell to honor those killed. The students plan to gather in the school's parking lot as a peaceful protest against guns.

Several school leaders and organizations have responded to the walkouts. The ACLU of Louisiana sent letters out Monday to all Louisiana public schools advising teachers and staff of students' right to protest. The letter affirms the right of students to engage in political speech and provides guidelines for administrators about how to legally respond to protests.

The ACLU says while the letter was only sent to traditional public school superintendents, the law applies to all publicly funded school, including charter schools.

"Rather than focus on discipline, schools should regard National School Walkout Day as an opportunity for a practical lesson in participatory democracy. We hope that Louisiana school districts foster your students' civic participation and responsibility on National School Walkout Day, and help to ensure the health of our democracy in decades to come," said Jane Johnson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana.

A copy of the letter sent to school superintendents can be found here.

Several school districts in the Baton Rouge area have announced their plans in regards to the walkout day. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is aware of the potential for student participation in the National School Walkout, scheduled for March 14, 2018. Principals are proactively creating opportunities for students to express their sentiments in a safe and productive way. To ensure safety and supervision, any student who wishes to leave campus to join the 17-minute walkout will have to follow standard procedure and get checked out by a parent/guardian.

Ascension Public Schools also responded, saying they have no planned events being organized by any schools and that any absences on Wednesday will be treated like any other day. Superintendent David Alexander released a letter to parents Monday. Click here to read that letter, which outlines how the school system plans to respond to any walkouts.

