Louisiana artists create mural symbolizing unity between Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana artists Brandon Odums (left) and Jacob Zumo (right) work on a mural celebrating the unity between Baton Rouge and New Orleans during natural disasters. (Source: WAFB)

Two Louisiana artists have been working on a large mural this week that symbolizes the unity between the Capital City and the Big Easy during two devastating natural disasters.

Many residents in Baton Rouge assisted evacuees from New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Many New Orleans residents helped Baton Rouge residents who devastated by the August 2016 flood.

The mural which is located on the north wall of the Hotel Indigo in downtown Baton Rouge is made possible through the OnStar Gives Back program. OnStar partnered with the American Red Cross and assisted the organization in assisting almost 9,000 individuals in the first 45 days after the August 2016 flood.

Baton Rouge artist Jacob Zumo and New Orleans artist Brandon Odums (aka B Mike) began working on the mural Monday morning and are expected to finish Wednesday morning. Both artists were in Louisiana during the August 2016 flood.

In a statement, the company said it partnered with two Louisiana artists to celebrate "the value of community by sharing a visual story of triumph and working together."

The mural will be up at Hotel Indigo for the next two months. Residents are encouraged to stop by and take photos with the mural using the hashtag #OnStarGivesBack.

Every time the hashtag #OnStarGivesBack is used on social media, the company will donate to the American Red Cross or the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition prepares high-achieving, under-resourced high school students to enter, excel in, and graduate from college.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.