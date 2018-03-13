Fallen Zachary police officer remembered as a 'double hero'

Throughout the country, numerous school walkouts are planned in honor of the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting that left 17 people dead. These walkouts are to push for changes in gun control legislation.More >>
Two Louisiana artists continued their work on a mural symbolizing the unity between the Capital City and the Big Easy during two devastating natural disasters.More >>
Justice in the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld the constitutional rights of Type 2 charter schools Tuesday to receive Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funding and declared charter schools are indeed public schools.More >>
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid is fuming mad and not holding back.More >>
Two men are facing more than 400 counts of child porn, according to officials. Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of Rawkwon Reed, 23, and Devante Robertson, 20, both of Baton Rouge.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
