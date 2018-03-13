Arrangements set for fallen Zachary police officer remembered as a 'double hero'

UPDATE: Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.

Fallen Zachary Police officer and veteran firefighter, Christopher Lawton, is being remembered by city officials as "a double hero."

Lawton wore many hats and served in numerous different roles in his jobs at the Zachary Fire Department, where he worked for 20 years, and on the city police force, where he answered the call to duty for nearly a decade. He was a decorated Deputy Chief and an arson investigator. Chief Danny Kimble says Lawton's smile could get almost anyone through a tough day.

“He was very dedicated. He believed in what he had done. He led by example,” Kimble said.

As a reserve officer, Lawton served as a firearms instructor and as an undercover narcotics agent. Officials say he was working in that position Monday night when he responded to what would be his last call. Chief David McDavid says Lawton became the first police officer in the history of his department to be killed in the line of duty.

“I was hoping that I would never have to go through that, but I hope and pray to my Lord Jesus Christ. I know that he will carry me through this and the men and women of the police and fire department. We will work together and we are going to honor Chris Lawton and he will never be forgotten,” McDavid said.

At the young age of 41, Lawton is being remembered mostly as a family man and community servant. Mayor David Amrhein says even when Lawton was off the clock, he never turned his back on the city. That, he says, revealed Lawton's true character. “The man gave his life for Zachary and you can't ask for a young man to do more. Our hearts go out to the Lawton family,” Amrhein said.

Those he loved most made perhaps the biggest sacrifice of all by sharing Lawton, their biggest hero, who was taken too soon. Lawton leaves behind a wife, two children, his parents, and brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

