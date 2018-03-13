Man arrested on peeping tom charges in Pollard Estates

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly peeping into the window of a home in the Pollard Estates neighborhood.

A man called the Baton Rouge Police Department and reported he'd seen another man looking into his neighbor's window in the 5900 block of S Pollard Pkwy. The caller says he asked the man what he was doing, and then the man walked eastbound on S Pollard Parkway. The caller says he then followed the man to Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Perkins Road.

Officers with BRPD made contact with the caller at Pennington, who pointed out where the man was. Officers approached the man, later identified as Bryan Tricou, 37, and detained him. The officer discovered Tricou had a warrant out for his arrest from Baker for trespassing. Tricou was taken into custody at that time. After being read his rights, Tricou reportedly told the officer he did not live in the neighborhood and was just walking through it.

