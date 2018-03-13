'Enough is enough': US students stage walkouts against guns

The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.More >>
The crash into a steep ravine tossed students around the vehicle and killed the driver.More >>
As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.More >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of stateMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Afghan capital to take stock of war, with emphasis on prospects for drawing at least some Taliban fighters into reconciling with Afghan governmentMore >>
