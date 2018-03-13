US Army to showcase augmented, virtual reality technology at Louisiana Sportsman Show

The U.S. Army will be showcasing an array of new technology in its Mobile Usability Lab Experience (MULE) at the Louisiana Sportsman Show in Gonzales.

The MULE contains a Humvee simulator, an Augmented Reality Sand Table, an HTC Vive System, the Occulus Rift System, the Distracted Driver System and an IRobot.

The Vive System allows individuals to use virtual reality to interact with Google Earth, taking a tour of the human body or just simply playing some games, while testing hand and eye coordination skills.

The Occulus System uses virtual reality in order for individuals to interact with their environment, such as taking a tour of daily Army life, parachuting into the Army-Navy football game with the Army’s Golden Knights or just simply taking a ride on a roller coaster.

“We are really excited to bring this asset to our area high schools. The MULE is an 18-wheel tractor trailer that is self-contained and climate controlled,” said Capt. Mark Symonds, Baton Rouge Company Commander.

“This technology is the cutting edge of virtual reality and STEM at work.”

The Louisiana Sportsman Show is scheduled for March 15 through March 15 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

