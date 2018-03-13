Additional "Peeping Tom" charge filed against man arrested near LSU

Baton Rouge police have filed an additional Peeping Tom charge against a man arrested earlier this month on the same charge.



Jason Robert Zeringue, 45, of Denham Springs was arrested on March 1 after two residents living at the Wildwood apartment complex off Burbank Drive alleged he was peeping into the window of the apartment where three females live.



The residents took photos and videos of him, according to police records.



Officer Brian Hunter wrote in the arrest warrant that Zeringue told him he “used to tutor a guy” that lived in the complex.

After his arrest, police say they got new information that Zeringue had allegedly peeped into windows at the same complex the prior month.



A new arrest warrant was then issued and Zeringue was arrested again.



His arrest warrant indicates Zeringue also had a peeping tom arrest in Livingston parish in August 2017.

