WANTED: BRPD seeking 17-year-old for accidental fatal shooting of 14-year-old

Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old who is accused of accidentally shot a 14-year-old.

Arnold Smith is wanted on the charge of negligent homicide for the fatal shooting of Tyree Fleming on Feb. 3.

Investigators say Smith was playing with a handgun in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Hazelwood Drive. The handgun accidentally discharged, striking and killing Fleming.

Anyone having information on Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

