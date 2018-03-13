BRPD: 17-year-old wanted for accidental fatal shooting of 14-year-old turns himself in

Baton Rouge police a 17-year-old who is accused of accidentally shot a 14-year-old has turned himself in.

Arnold Smith was wanted on the charge of negligent homicide for the fatal shooting of Tyree Fleming on Feb. 3.

Investigators say Smith was playing with a handgun in the 4000 block of Hazelwood Drive. The handgun accidentally discharged, striking and killing Fleming.

