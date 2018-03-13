Affleck, Damon's production company to adopt inclusion rider - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Affleck, Damon's production company to adopt inclusion rider

(Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon attend the "Project Greenlight" premiere of "The Leisure Class" in Los Angeles. Damon, Ben Affleck and Paul Feig are jumping on the ... (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon attend the "Project Greenlight" premiere of "The Leisure Class" in Los Angeles. Damon, Ben Affleck and Paul Feig are jumping on the ...

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prominent producers and celebrities like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Paul Feig are jumping on the inclusion rider bandwagon following Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar acceptance speech.

Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni said late Monday on Twitter that Damon and Affleck's production company Pearl Street Films would be adopting the inclusion rider in conjunction with USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative .

Early Tuesday, "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig followed suit saying on Twitter that his company is also going forward with the inclusion rider for all film and television productions.

Feig thanked Stacy L. Smith, the director of USC Annenberg's Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative, for her "guidance and inspiration."

"We challenge other companies and studios to do the same," Feig wrote.

"Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan was one of the first to lend his public support to the concept after the Oscars for his company Outlier Society, which is developing a sci-fi series for Netflix and other projects.

McDormand brought new attention to contract addendums requiring studios to hire a diverse crew and cast for a project at the Oscars on March 4. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative explained the concept in a December 2017 paper, crediting Smith as having crafted the rider with employment attorney Kalpana Kotagal.

Pearl Street Films has been working toward addressing the crisis of representation in the entertainment industry with Annenberg's guidance for nearly two years. Damon told The Associated Press in July 2016 that an idea they were exploring was putting clauses in contracts to promote more inclusive hiring - in what appears to be an early precursor to the inclusion rider. That was around the time when J.J. Abrams and Ryan Murphy began actively trying to diversify their production teams.

But when Pearl Street announced their adoption of the concept Monday, some on social media scoffed. Both Damon and Affleck have in the past five months faced public scrutiny for either comments, in Damon's case, or alleged past behavior, in Affleck's, in the #MeToo era and to some are emblematic of an outmoded entertainment industry. Others called it a step in the right direction.

And not all companies are jumping to embrace the practice of instituting inclusion riders. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said last week that his company is, "Trying to do things creatively" and not just through "agreements," USA Today reported.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:41:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:34:16 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • Nor'easter, blizzard conditions sock winter-weary Northeast

    Nor'easter, blizzard conditions sock winter-weary Northeast

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:33:50 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

  • AP: Military often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    AP: Military often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:33:35 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly