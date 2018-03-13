LSU faces Central Michigan in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships

The LSU women’s basketball team will face Central Michigan Saturday at St. John Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in the First Round of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships.

We’re headed to Columbus, Ohio to take on 11-seed Central Michigan in the first round!! #LSUnity #NCAAw pic.twitter.com/fA0QreIhpw — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 12, 2018

The No. 24 Tigers (19-9) earned a six seed in the tournament.

The game will tipoff at 10 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The LSU/Central Michigan winner will advance to play the winner of No. 14 George Washington (19-13) and No. 3 Ohio State (27-6) in the Second Round on Monday, March 19.

LSU Ticket Information:

A limited number of tickets for the NCAA First and Second Rounds will be available through the LSU Ticket Office for LSU women’s basketball season ticket holders, current LSU students, TAF members, and LSU Alumni Association members. Tickets are $20 per session, plus a $5 order charge and are only valid for sessions in which LSU plays. Fans will be charged for the first round with the initial order, and will be charged for the second round ONLY if LSU advances. All tickets will need to be picked up at the LSU Will Call located at the tournament site. Specific pick-up instructions will be emailed on Thursday.

The deadline to purchase tickets through the LSU Ticket Office will be Wednesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. To purchase your tickets, call the LSU Ticket Office at (225) 578-2184 or toll free at (800) 960-8587.

