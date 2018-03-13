Baker High Symphonic Band needs community help to fundraise Carnegie Hall trip

A high school band is trying to raise the last bit of money to go on a trip of a lifetime.

Baker High School's Symphonic Band is scheduled to play at Carnegie Hall at the end of the month, but it needs the funds to get there.

Right now, band members are asking for help from the community to put the Baker Buffalos in New York City.

The symphonic band will perform March 31 at 11:30 am at Carnegie Hall.

Click here to make a donation or contact Baker High School

