OUR TURN: Zachary Officer Killed

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Zachary’s Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Lawton.

Lawton was killed Monday night, acting in his role as a part-time Zachary police officer as he and other officers tried to arrest a suspect with an extensive criminal history. Thirty-three-year-old Albert Franklin has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Deputy Chief Lawton’s death.

The suspect, Franklin, is the very same person who was the subject of a 9News Investigators report three months ago. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid complained to our reporter Kiran Chawla that Judge Trudy White greatly reduced Franklin’s bond when he was arrested earlier on drug and firearm charges.

Chief McDavid criticized Judge White for ignoring Franklin’s previous criminal history and he warned at the time that her actions were putting his officer’s lives at risk. We trust that Deputy Chief Lawton’s death will not be in vain and that at least now, appropriate attention will be devoted to this issue to minimize the risk to other officers and to all of us.

