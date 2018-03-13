Trump praises TV commentator as possible economic adviser - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump praises TV commentator as possible economic adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is praising CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow as a potential successor to outgoing economic adviser Gary Cohn.

The president says he's "looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly." He notes that while he and Kudlow "don't agree on everything," that might be helpful to him. He says he believes Kudlow has come around to believing in tariffs as a way to negotiate.

Trump recently slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a decision that has drawn criticism on Wall Street.

Trump says Kudlow is a longtime friend and notes that he backed his presidential campaign. The president adds, "I think Larry has a very good chance."

Kudlow is CNBC's Senior Contributor and was previously the host of CNBC's prime-time "The Kudlow Report."

