Dick's shares take a hit on disappointing holiday sales - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dick's shares take a hit on disappointing holiday sales

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo, a sign for Dick's Sporting Goods store is displayed at the store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo, a sign for Dick's Sporting Goods store is displayed at the store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo a customer carries her purchase from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo a customer carries her purchase from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) - Dick's Sporting Goods shares slid before the opening bell Tuesday on some disappointing holiday sales numbers.

Sales at existing stores fell 2 percent during the fourth quarter, which was about double the decline Wall Street was expecting. Industry analysts watch that figure closely as a barometer of a retailer's health as it excludes the volatility of stores recently opened or closed.

Dick's is fending off competition from Amazon.com and other online sports gear sellers. The company said in November that profits this year would be under pressure because of new investments it's making to boost performance.

The company stepped into the national spotlight last month when, in the aftermath of a school massacre in Parkland, Florida, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.

Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum age rules for firearms.

For the period ended Feb. 3, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. earned $116 million, or $1.11 per share. A year earlier the company, based just outside of Pittsburgh in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, earned $90.2 million, or 81 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, earnings were $1.22 per share. That's 2 cents better than analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose to $2.66 billion, from $2.48 billion, with online sales up about 9 percent. But that was still shy of Wall Street projections for $2.73 billion.

Dick's expects 2018 earnings of about $2.80 to $3 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predict $2.79 per share.

Shares fell 6 percent before the opening bell on Tuesday.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:22:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

    Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-03-13 10:51:31 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:15:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
    Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".More >>
    Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".More >>

  • US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:01:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:14:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S....More >>
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly