Dick's says new gun policy will impact sales, shopper visits - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dick's says new gun policy will impact sales, shopper visits

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo, a sign for Dick's Sporting Goods store is displayed at the store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo, a sign for Dick's Sporting Goods store is displayed at the store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo a customer carries her purchase from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo a customer carries her purchase from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Madison, Miss. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) - Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported disappointing holiday sales numbers in part due to weak demand for one-time hot brands like Under Armour.

The company's CEO also said recent changes to its firearm policies, ending the sale of guns to anyone under 21, will hurt future sales and may cause fewer shoppers to come to its stores.

Last month, Dick's stepped into the national spotlight when, in the aftermath of a school massacre in Parkland, Florida, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum age rules for firearms.

Sales fell 2 percent at established stores during the fourth quarter, which was about double the decline that Wall Street was expecting. Industry analysts watch that figure closely as a barometer of a retailer's health as it excludes the volatility of stores recently opened or closed.

To try and improve sales, CEO Edward Stack said the company will give more store space to its private-label brands, such as Second Skin workout apparel. Its store brands are growing faster than others, and Stack expects them to surpass $2 billion in sales in a "short period of time," but did not give an exact time for that to happen.

Stack said that the company's new firearms policy "is not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint."

Dick's expects full-year earnings of about $2.80 to $3 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predict $2.79 per share.

For the period ended Feb. 3, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. earned $116 million, or $1.11 per share. A year earlier the company, based just outside of Pittsburgh in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, earned $90.2 million, or 81 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, earnings were $1.22 per share. That's 2 cents better than analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose to $2.66 billion, from $2.48 billion, with online sales up about 9 percent. But that was still shy of Wall Street projections for $2.73 billion.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. ended Tuesday up 32 cents, or about 1 percent, at $32.88 after dipping to $29.53 earlier in the day.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • In California, Trump views designs for planned border wall

    In California, Trump views designs for planned border wall

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:14:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:44:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    More >>

  • AP: Pentagon often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    AP: Pentagon often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:43:28 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:44:23 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly